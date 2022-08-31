Appeal Court Sacks ‘Kwankwaso-Backed’ Kano PDP EXCO, Upholds Caretaker Committee

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday set aside the decision of a Federal High Court which recognised Shehu Sagagi as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kano.

Mr Sagagi, who was anointed by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to the lead the Party in the State, is accused of being loyal to his former party leader, who now defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

On the defection of Kwankwaso to the NNPP, the National Working Committee, NWC of the PDP had on March 29 dissolved the State, Local and Ward Executive Committees of the Kano State chapter of the party and appointed a 6-man caretaker committee as replacement.

On May 25, Justice Taiwo Taiwo issued a perpetual injunction restraining the PDP Headquarters from removing Mr Sagagi from office until the end of his tenure in December 2024.

Justice Taiwo had held that the NWC or any other organ of the party lacked power to dissolve state executives duly elected through congress.

The PDP in obeying the Court order, reinstated the sacked Sagagi-led EXCO.

But the Court Appeal on Monday set aside Justice Taiwo’s judgment, saying it was internal affairs of the party and that the party had powers to dissolve the Kano Executives.

The three man panel led by Justice Peter Olabisi Ige unanimously held that the decision of the PDP NWC to dissolve the Executive Committees at all levels in Kano State Chapter of PDP and appointment of Caretaker Committee Members to lead and run activities of the party cannot be challenged in court, as being contrary to the PDP constitution as contended by the 1st – 4th Respondents.

The appellate court further held that the dissolution of the Executive Committees at all levels in Kano State Chapter of the Appellant, and appointment of Caretaker Committee

Members was in accordance with the provisions of Articles 31 (2) (e) of the party’s constitution.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related