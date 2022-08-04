Arewa Traders Association For Tinubu & Shettima Inaugurated In Abuja (Photos)

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the APC Sen Kashim Shettima today attended the inauguration of the National Executives of “Arewa Traders Association for Tinubu and Shettima” in Abuja.

