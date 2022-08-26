Arise TV CEO Condemns Peter Obi, Others For Having Political Meetings Abroad

Veteran journalist condemns Nigerian politicians for meeting abroad

On her part, a veteran journalist and Chief Executive Officer of Arise TV, Ijeoma Nwogwuwgwu, has condemned Nigerian politicians for having meetings outside the country.

Sharing a picture of the Wike’s PDP faction meeting the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Nwogwugwu wrote on her Instagram page:

It is really disheartening that Nigerian politicians are jetting thousands of miles away to negotiate possible alliances. Couldn’t these meetings have all been held back home? More significantly, Peter Obi who has tried to sell himself as distinct from the rest, is no different.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about self-interest and not what is best for Nigeria. Sometimes, I often wonder why we kill ourselves and lose precious sleep over these politicians. They’re all the same…. Selfish, desperate, insincere, lying bunch.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChtDOVVIpLU/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

