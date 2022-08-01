Armed Bandits Have Invaded Ogun And Osun Forests – Gani Adams Raises Alarm

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Gani Adams has raised the alarm over the presence of terrorists in Osun and Ogun forests.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly stop the country’s drift into destruction.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said worsening insecurity would cause further harm to the economy.

He urged Southwest governors to recruit, at least, 150 local security personnel in each local government to complement Amotekun.

“For instance, the information reaching me today (yesterday) is that the terrorists are in-between Osu forest and Ile-Ife in Osun State, fully armed with various ammunition.

“They are also present in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the Southwest. This is one piece of information that we need to act on to avoid a possible calamity.

“Yoruba aren’t cowards. So, let everybody in the Southwest be vigilant and be watchful in checking this insecurity scourge,” he said.

Adams decried the worsening insecurity across the country.

The statement added: “We now have a situation in which family members are being forced to raise N100 million naira to pay as ransom.

“The money is delivered to these terrorists to buy more weapons and the government is merely watching.

“After every abduction, the President will summon Service Chiefs to a meeting, a statement will be issued and that is the end of it. What we will hear next is another abduction or series of kidnappings.

“The insecurity situation has reached its peak with the threat by these terrorists to kidnap the President, governors and lawmakers.

“Presidential advance team was attacked in Katsina and even soldiers guarding the president were attacked in Abuja. Some of them were killed.

“It looks as if this administration has decided to force Nigerians to seek self-help.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/gani-adams-alleges-bandits-invasion-of-ogun-osun-forests/#Echobox=1659332973

