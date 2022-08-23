Army Major-General Churchill Orji Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra (Photo)

SECURITY SEARCH | Omano Omano

▪️Fear grips Anambra community as unknown gunmen kill major of the Nigerian army.

▪️ NAF fighter aircraft pounds terrorist Commander, Fiyal Ba-Yuram enclave in Sambisa forest, kill scores of the terrorists.

▪️Operatives of the Benue State command arrest 18 suspected kidnappers, recover weapons.

▪️ Police authorities dismiss reports of constables recruitment.

▪️ Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka criticises Russian President, likens him to killer herdsmen



Source family love fm 97.7 on their Facebook page

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0HLwpc42omwgYQvJinoNmjn5RHtD2q3it4mp9Q7PAraWBQyfFKvVUFGQeEufiWEYol&id=1699009750347880

Army Major killed by gunmen in Anambra

UNKNOWN gunmen have reportedly killed an army officer whose name was given as Major Churchill Orji at the dangerous Azia area in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

Orji hailed from Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha local government area of the state. It was not clear what took him to Azia which is considered one of the most part of the state as the area has become a den of the dreaded gunmen.

Orji’s secondary school mate, Leonard Edu, while lamenting the death of the Army officer said he was his senior at Agulu Boys Secondary School.

“He was our labour prefect then. It is true that he was killed by unknown gunmen at Azia, although we are yet to have the details of what led to his death”, Edu said.

Since his death, Orji’s friends have also been reacting in the social media. In a tribute, one of them said: “Rest in peace my brother from Nneogidi village, Agulu, Major Churchil Orji killed yesterday( Sunday) at Azia/Ukpor while defending the South-East from the marauders.”

Another also wrote: “Father(God), we are at your mercy in Anambra State. May the soul of Major C Orji rest in peace.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the incident, as he said that he was yet to receive the report.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/army-major-killed-by-gunmen-in-anambra/

Like this: Like Loading...

