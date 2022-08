I won’t say I’m ugly let’s just am an average looking guy, every time I get to see boys who are handsome or finer than me I get moody, angry and jealous about their looks…the way people stare at them and wish they are their friends.

I had an issue with one the other time just a minor misunderstanding I took it to another level… which was very wrong of me.

God is to be blamed, why did he create some people normal and the other better looking..and yet they say he is not a partial God.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related