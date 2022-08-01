The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is holding its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting Sunday, in Abuja to decide the next line of action on its industrial action that has entered 167th day.

ASUU and other university based unions went on strike over alleged federal government’s failure to honour their agreements and demands bordering on welfare, funding of the universities, payments systems amongst others.

The strike, which commenced since February 14, 2022, seems endless as several meetings, interventions, consultations and FG-ASUU negotiations, have been futile.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/ASUU-holds-nec-meeting-over-strike/

