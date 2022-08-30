ASUU Is Useless, Scrap It – El-Rufai’s Son

El-Rufai’s Son Calls For Scrapping Of ‘Useless’ ASUU

Bashir, one of the sons of Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, described the Academic Staff Union of Universities as a ‘useless union’ that should be dissolved and replaced with educators who care about students.

This comes after ASUU decided to extend its ongoing strike.

Bashir made the statement on Twitter, saying, “ASUU is a very useless union. They should be scrapped & replaced with educators that actually give a damn about students and how that translates to the future of this country.”

ASUU commenced strike on February 14th, 2022.



https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1564269695108366338?t=8QpfbPeZt3OPrji2zhwtjA&s=19

