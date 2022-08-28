Atiku, Ayu, Lamido, PDP Big Wigs Land In Kano For Shekarau’s Defection

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived in Kano with other top officials of the party.

According to sources, Atiku will be receiving, Kano Central Senator and former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and his supporters who are expected to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday.

"

Among those at the airport were former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali

