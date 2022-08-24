Atiku, Saraki, Mohammed Greet Sultan Of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar On His 66th Birthday

On behalf of my family, I wish His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, a happy 66th birthday celebration.

May the Almighty Allah grant you good health and wisdom for continued spiritual leadership for the Muslim faithful in our dear country and for the tremendous work that you do in fostering inter-faith dialogue. -AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1562388771261366272?t=RMsF-aD83idypwYBOPKXQA&s=19

My family and I wish the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, a very Happy 66th Birthday!

We pray that the light of Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to shine on you, may His wisdom continue to abide with you, and may His blessings always be upon you.

https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/1562453179643572224?t=JVNy7cysz5B5r680q_mMYw&s=19

On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, I wish His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), a happy 66th birthday celebration.

May Allah grant you many more years in good health and service to our country and the Muslim Ummah.

https://twitter.com/SenBalaMohammed/status/1562411279901409280?t=qP4Yg21GVbWlkoHC2JxT6g&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related