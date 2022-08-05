Atiku, Wike Meet, Agree To Resolve Differences

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State met in Abuja om Thursday to resolve some issues, Daily Trust gathered.

Atiku and Wike, who have been having a running battle since the PDP presidential primary, met in the house of Professor Jerry Gana.

Atiku defeated Wike in the primary, and the Rivers’ governor indicated interest in being the presidential running mate, but the former VP settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

This worsened a hitherto PDP crisis, as Wike fraternised with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the PDP BoT met over the issue between Atiku and Wike and resolved to reconcile both men.

After the Wednesday meeting of the BoT, Senator Abdul Ningi, acting secretary of the committee, told journalists that the members of the board would resolve the impasse and enable the party to present a common front during the elections.

A source told Daily Trust that at Thursday’s meeting, which lasted over an hour, the politicians agreed to set aside their differences and work together.

The source said they agreed that a small committee would be set up to look into areas where the camps of Wike and Atiku would work together and that the committee would report to the panel that the BoT set up to resolve the crisis.

Another source said, “It was a win-win meeting because after all the public spat, the two politicians resolved that it is to their advantage to work together.

“Atiku needs Wike because Rivers is undoubtedly the vote bank of the South South. Since 1999, they have been delivering the state to PDP at the governorship and presidential elections.

“Atiku cannot afford to miss the over 1.5m votes being delivered by the PDP because it will affect his electoral fortune, and so obviously he needs Wike.

“On the other hand, Wike cannot go to any other political party at this critical moment, he must remain in PDP to remain relevant after he leaves office in 2023.

“Therefore, he definitely has to work with Atiku so that something would come his way at the end of the day. I’m confident that their meeting at the residence of Prof Jerry Gana is for their benefit.”

https://dailytrust.com/atiku-wike-meet-agree-to-resolve-differences

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related