Aubameyang Suffers Effects Of Violent Assault: One Month Out With Broken Jaw

A serious setback for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese player will be out for around a month with a broken jaw after he was struck

during a burglary at his home on Monday.

Aubameyang is among the players whose future is very much up in the air, with Chelsea his most likely destination.

Yet a move has been complicated by this injury, which was reported by The Athletic.

For him to leave, Barcelona are holding out for at least 20 million euros and an important relief for the wage bill, as he has a big contract. Therefore, it could facilitate other arrivals like that of Marcos Alonso.

Serious incident

Aubameyang was robbed in the early hours of Monday morning at his home. He was inside with his entire family.

Barcelona have been at the attacker’s disposal at all times, and the former Arsenal man is reportedly now staying at a five-star hotel.

