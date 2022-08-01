Ayo Adebanjo’s “Statememt” Supoorting Peter Obi Is Fake – Afenifere

THE pan-Yoruba socio- organisation, Afenifere, has urged Nigerians to disregard information from any social media account claiming to belong to Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said in a statement on Sunday that the Twitter account which some electronic and online media quoted from did not belong to Adebanjo or any of the Afenifere leaders.

“It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort, be it Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.

“Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press, through an interview or a press statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere,” Ajayi said.

The statement added that the social media account was created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives, as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting Mr. Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023 instead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba man.

Ajayi quoted Adebanjo as saying that his support for Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason being purported in the spurious social media account” under reference.

“In view of the fact that Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from the said ‘social media account’ should be totally disregarded because he has no such account in any form or manner,” Ajayi said.

He added, “Since the elder statesman does not have any social media accounts, whatever is found in the Twitter account could not be said to have come from him. He has no such accounts as he speaks directly to the media or causes his views to be channelled to the public via the organisation’s Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary.

“The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account because he has none.”

https://punchng.com/statement-on-peter-obi-not-from-adebanjo-afenifere/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1659316961

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related