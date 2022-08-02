Baba-Ahmed Of The Labour Party Raises Concerns About Fake Social Media Accounts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRlwpVqY6-k

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour party, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed has raised serious concern over the misuse of social media by his opponent with the intent of causing religious disaffection.

He raised the alarm at a news conference in Abuja on Monday,

Mr Baba-Ahmed said since his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour party, political opponents have opened fake social media accounts to discredit him and his party.

He appealed to social media operators to understand the dangers that the misuse of social media poses to the peace and unity of the country

