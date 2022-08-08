Bayo Onanuga’s Wikipedia Page Edited To Include “Agbado Bishops”

Bayo Onanuga is the founder of The News Magazine and PM News.

The News Magazine was one of the magazines that fought the military in the 1990s. It was always getting banned and its journalists were always getting arrested. Bola Tinubu was also involved in the pro-democracy campaign and I guess it was at that point that Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga became friends.

Bayo Onanuga was one of Tinubu’s advisers during his governorship campaign in 1999 and he claims that he introduced Professor Yemi Osinbajo to Bola Tinubu. He is also a member of Tinubu’s campaign team right now.

Some people have edited Bayo Onanuga’s Wikipedia page and added the following words:

Bayo Onanuga (20 June 1957) is a journalist who founded TheNews Magazine and Agbado Bishops who were hired for a token to act as a bishop in the unveiling of Tinubu vice presidential candidate, he was appointed managing director of News Agency of Nigeria by president Muhammad Buhari, before that he was CEO and managing director of PM News and TheNEWS magazine.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bayo_Onanuga

