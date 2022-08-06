BBN: Beauty Strips Phyna For Going Close To Groovy – Pix, Video (Viewer Discretion)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UmkeSt0t4k

Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up Edition Level 2 House has received a lot of attention from fans. The clip captured the moment Reality star and model Beauty Etsanyi Tukura nearly stripped Phyna of her housemate.

After the Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 2 Showmax task presentation, Big Brother granted the Trenches (aka Level 2) a chance to party at Big Brother’s pool. This is their first time since losing to the Islanders last week.

Phyna was one of many Level 2 housemates who got so drunk that she didn’t remember much of what she did after the pool party. She was a big trending topic last night because everyone kept talking about her excessive alcohol consumption.

The conversation turned bitter when Phyna, a drunk, decided to go near Groovy, her housemate, who is romantically connected with Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, 43rd Miss Nigeria winner. Beauty is known for her jealousy when it comes to her husband. She almost got Phyna naked because she was too close to Groovy.

Many have reacted to this as they noted that Beauty should be careful of what she does as she got a strike the first week of the show for doing too much.

