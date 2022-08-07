BBNaija: All Housemates That Have Been Disqualified From The Reality Show (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Beauty, became the latest contestant to be disqualified from the reality TV show, NaijaCover Reports.

Beauty was sent packing after receiving a double strike on Sunday.

Having already been punished for her fight with Ilebayo, the three strikes meant she was disqualified from the show, NaijaCover Learnt.

Beauty was asked to leave the house just before the live eviction show, for “infringement of several rules”.

In the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Erica was also disqualified after receiving a third and final strike, after she poured water on the Head of House (HoH) bed and bullying Laycon, a fellow housemate.

In 2019, Tacha was disqualified after a clash with Mercy.

Mercy eventually went on to win the edition of the reality show.

Also, in 2018, Khloe and KBrule were sent home.

Kemen was disqualified in 2017, for groping TBoss while she was asleep.

