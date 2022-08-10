BBNaija: Beauty Apologizes To Nigerians, Fans After Her Disqualification (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9vWsnFV8FQ

BBNaija: Beauty Tukura Apologizes To Nigerians And Fans After Her Disqualification (Video)

Beauty Tukura, the disqualified Season 7 housemate of Big Brother Naija show, was in tears during her first interview after her disqualification from the show, IGBERETV reports.

She apologized to Nigerians and her fans for her irrational behavior which got her disqualified in the show.

Beauty, who was Miss Nigeria 2019, was sacked from the show for destroying property in the house.

Big Brother blamed Beauty for not managing her emotions during her quarrel with her love interest in the house, Groovy. Beauty got angry at Groovy for dancing with another housemate, Chomzy.

Big Brother stated that Beauty got disqualified for removing her microphone, throwing object, her glasses and wig at Groovy.



