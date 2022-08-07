BBNaija: Beauty Fights Groovy For Dancing With Chomzy (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UOFsXgO2eU

BBNaija: Beauty Fights Groovy For Dancing With Chomzy (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Beauty had a shouting match with Groovy for dancing with Chomzy during yesterday’s Saturday night party, IGBERETV reports.

Beauty accused Groovy, who is her love interest in level two house of dancing with a level one housemate, Chomzy whom she doesn’t consider as her friend.

Beauty had told Groovy before the Saturday party that he could dance with any female housemate in both houses except Chomzy.

When Beauty saw Groovy dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party, she confronted him and accused him of having a romantic relationship with Chomzy.

Groovy refuted the accusations, saying he had been avoiding Chomzy at the party but Chomzy kept coming close to him. But Beauty disagreed saying Groovy was the one holding her.



https://igberetvnews.com/1425333/bbnaija-beauty-fights-groovy-dancing-chomzy-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related