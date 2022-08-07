BBNaija: Beauty Reveals Her Sexual Encounters With Groovy (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38dRFellI_0

BBNaija: He Fingered My Vagina, Sucked My Breast – Beauty Reveals Her Sexual Encounters With Groovy (Video)

Big Brother season 7 housemate, Beauty has revealed her sexual encounters with her love interest in the house, Groovy after quarrelling with him for dancing with Chomzy during yesterday’s Saturday night party, IGBERETV reports.

The Miss Nigerian queen, who was already thought to be intoxicated after the party, told her fellow housemates about her sexual relationship with Groovy.

“He has touched my vagina. He has felt the wetness. He has sucked my breast in this house,” Beauty said while expressing her anger to her fellow housemate who tried shutting her from revealing further.

Beauty got a strike last Saturday for assaulting Ilebaye over an argument about Groovy.



https://igberetvnews.com/1425343/bbnaija-fingered-vagina-sucked-breast-beauty-reveals-sexual-encounters-groovy-video/

