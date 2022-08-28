BBNaija: Chomzy And Eloswag Get Intimate In The HOH Bathroom (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija Season 7 Head of House Chomzy and her assistant head of house, Eloswag were captured getting intimate in the head of house lodge, IGBERETV reports.

Chomzy who emerged as BBNaija week 5 head of house shares her head of house privilege with her fellow housemate, Eloswag, whom she chose as her assistant.

The housemates took a relaxing bath together, and the video quickly went viral.

