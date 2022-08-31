BBNaija: Daniella And Dotun Get Intimate Under The Duvet (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibgHNrIscxs

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Daniella and Dotun were captured getting intimate under the duvet last night, IGBERETV reports.

Dotun who emerged the Head of House for week six of the Big Brother Naija Level Up Head of House games on Monday evening.

Dotun chose Daniella as his deputy to be a companion in the exclusive HOH lounge.

Recall that Daniella also had an intimate relationship with her fellow housemate, Khalid who was later evicted from the house.

Following her romance with Dotun last night, Daniella becomes the first female Big Brother Naija housemate in history to have an intimate relationship with two different men inside the Big Brother Naija house.



https://igberetvnews.com/1427362/bbnaija-daniella-dotun-get-intimate-duvet-photo-video/

