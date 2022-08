https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEXKMyeXMcI

Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up housemates, Daniella and Khalid were filmed enjoying each other’s company under the sheets on Sunday night, July 31, IGBERETV reports.

The duo who have been very close in the show, were caught cuddling and kissing under the duvet as they shared a bed together.



https://igberetvnews.com/1424882/bbnaija-2022-daniella-khalid-get-inimate-duvet-photos-video/

