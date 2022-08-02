BBNaija: Hermes Nominates Phyna, Amaka, 3 Other Housemates For Possible Eviction

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 2 Voting Poll

Before BBNaija week 2 Monday live nomination show, both level 1 and level 2 housemates participated in the Head of House challenge except for the incumbent head of house – Eloswag, and the two new fake housemates – Deji and Modella, NaijaCover Reports.

Big Brother Naija level 1 housemate Hermes emerged as the winner of BBNaija week 2 head of house challenge. For winning the head of house challenge, he gained immunity from this week’s possible eviction, immunity for his level 1 housemates, and also the ultimate power to nominate housemates for eviction this week.

BBNaija Season 7 level 1 housemates are Eloswag, Adekunle, Allysyn, Bella, Chichi, Chomzy, Diana, Dotun, Doyin, Giddyfia, Hermes, Sheggz and newly introduced fake housemate – Deji

Note: For winning the HOH, Hermes and all level 1 housemates have immunity this week.

BBNaija Season 7 level 2 housemates are Amaka, Beauty, Bryann, Christy O, Cyph, Daniella, Groovy, Ilebaye, Kess, Khalid, Pharmsavi, Phyna and newly introduced fake housemate – Modella

Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7 which started with 24 housemates with the addition of two fake housemates this week will witness it’s first eviction this week and according to big brother, one or more housemates will be evicted this sunday, so vote to keep your favourite housemates in the house.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 2 Nomination List

Big Brother Naija Week 2 Head of House – Hermes was called into the diary room to nominate the five level 2 housemates he would like to put up for possible eviction this week.

Hermes Nominated:

Cyph

Phyna

Christy O

Amaka

Khalid

BBNaija 2022 Level Up Housemates up for Eviction this Week

The final five Big Brother Naija Level Up Housemates up for possible eviction in week 2 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 are:

Cyph

Phyna

Christy O

Amaka

Khalid

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 2 Voting Results

You’ll see the result once you’ve voted below. Don’t forget to also share and encourage others to vote for your favourite housemates So who are you going to be voting for in BBNaija week 2 voting poll, Vote below and invite your friends.

How to Vote Multiple Times

REFRESH PAGE TO VOTE MORE: You can vote as many times as you want, all you just have to do is refresh this page or close and reopen it.

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related