BBNaija: Ilebaye Warns Bryann As They Clash (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV20ai5Gr2s

Ilebaye warned Bryann not to ever mention her father whenever they are having issues. This came shortly after she finds out that Bryann has been telling Level 1 housemates that they are dating

Ilebaye informed Braynn that since they are not friends, he has no right to bring up her father in their disagreements as she finds it very rude the manner Bryan insulted her father

Bryann -“Go and Catch a cruise with your father “not me – Bryann replied Ilebaye

She told him to stay away from her and stop forcing friendship on her.

Byrann, on the other hand, told Ilebaye to grow up and stop provoking people. He said the BBNaija housemate doesn’t know how to talk or handle issues.

Remember that yesterday, Bryann spoke with the BBNaija star about how she has been avoiding him ever since they entered Biggie’s house.

The little issues the housemates had today elicited reactions from BBNaija lovers. Those who commented said that it’s not proper for Braynn to involve Ilebaye’s father in their issues

You might find it interesting to know that Ilebaye is one of the candidates for eviction this week. She has been working extremely hard to go over the feeling of being nominated.

Other Level 2 Housemates for possible eviction are Bryann, Groovy, Khalid and Phyna.

