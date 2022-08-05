BBNaija Level 2 Pool Party: Daniella & Khalid Kissed; Groovy & Beauty Kissed (Pics)

There was a lot of drama and activity on Thursday night at Biggie’s house, especially in the level 2 camp. Both levels were overjoyed when people in long-distance relationships like Cyph and Doyin and Phyna and Eloswag were reunited after the Thursday group Showmax drama task.

Sadly, they had to part ways because they both had to finish to their own levels back to their camps.

Amaka and Kess got into a little argument about something she said about Modella. Finally, they were all OK.

The two defining couples in the Trenches section, Groovy, and Beauty, Daniella and Khalid, couldn’t hide their affections any longer as they passionately kissed in the pool for long.

However, Ilabaye required Bryann’s presence for some closeness, but Bryann is constantly reminded of what his mother said to him before he entered the house.

Ilebaye to Bryann: “I don’t ask for attention; I am attention myself.” then, Brayann ran away to go sit with modella to make her jealous..

WATCH CLIPS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhvkLiUd5wE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related