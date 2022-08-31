BBNaija Lovers, Shegz & Bella Discuss Number Of Children They Will Have (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQQG0xMKFZ0

BBNaija Lovers, Shegz And Bella Discuss The Number Of Children They Will Have (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Bella and Shegz were seen having a discussion on the number of children they will have together after the show, IGBERETV reports.

Below was the discussion between the two lovers.

Sheggz: I Love You

Bella: I Love

Sheggz: So How Many children? Three?

Bella: Triplets

Shegz: I can’t afford that for now

Bella: Twins?

Shegz: Yes

Bella: And one more

Shegz: Yess, when we Make Bastard Money

Bella: Ok. Then, one more. When I am In My 30’s

Shegz: Yesss

https://igberetvnews.com/1427334/bbnaija-lovers-shegz-bella-discuss-number-children-will-video/

