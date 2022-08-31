BBNaija Lovers, Shegz & Bella Discuss Number Of Children They Will Have (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQQG0xMKFZ0
BBNaija Lovers, Shegz And Bella Discuss The Number Of Children They Will Have (Video)
Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Bella and Shegz were seen having a discussion on the number of children they will have together after the show, IGBERETV reports.
Below was the discussion between the two lovers.
Sheggz: I Love You
Bella: I Love
Sheggz: So How Many children? Three?
Bella: Triplets
Shegz: I can’t afford that for now
Bella: Twins?
Shegz: Yes
Bella: And one more
Shegz: Yess, when we Make Bastard Money
Bella: Ok. Then, one more. When I am In My 30’s
Shegz: Yesss
https://igberetvnews.com/1427334/bbnaija-lovers-shegz-bella-discuss-number-children-will-video/