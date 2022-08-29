BBNaija: Plot Twist As Nomination Night Turns Immediate Eviction

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Briefly, after Dotun was announced the Head of House, Ebuka briefed us about tonight being an eviction night. Back into the house, NaijaCover Reports.

Big Brother called Chomzy into the diary room for nomination and explained tonight is a different night as eviction is going to follow immediately.

Chomzy nominates Doyin and Amaka (She asked if she could nominate three after Big Brother had said nominate two housemates.)

Chizzy nominates Eloswag and Bella (he was straight to the point)

Giddyfia nominates Chizzy and Amaka (person wey dey crush on you oh)

Rachel nominates Hermes and Deji (our own Hermes ohhh)

Adekunle (enters the diary room humming ‘Last Last na everybody go chop breakfast’) nominates Doyin and Amaka (Be like Amaka tenure don dey go to an end oh!)

Hermes (baba dey talk too much, no one asked for a reason just drop name) nominates Doyin and Chichi (make Doyin no go home yet, another chance go come!)

Sheggz nominates Chizzy and Diana

Bella nominates Adekunle and Chizzy

Diana (she active die ��) nominates Chichi and Deji (make them dey go their couples outside abeg!)

Chichi (how’s she talking?�) nominates Adekunle and Allyson (se mama no go cry again like this �)

Bryann nominates Eloswag and Amaka (Amaka disappointed him or what?)

