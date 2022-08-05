Beautiful Air Hostess & Top Model, Okolo Justina Dazzles In New Photos

*Air Hostess and Top Model Okolo Justina Chidimna Dazzles In New Photos*

Anambra born air hostess, and model, Okolo Justina Chidimma has slayed in her latest pictures, setting the internet abuzz.

The 26-year-old aviator represented Anambra in the just concluded Queen of Peace Nigeria pageant show hosted by the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja

Chidimma is a Cabin Executive of the leading indigenous aviation company, Air Peace. Haven worked in Onitsha shoprite, Asaba ShopRite and Lugbe mall shoprite in Abuja, including Banex plaza Pack and Shop (SPAR)

The pretty graduate of Nigerian College Aviation technology Zaria in kaduna state, has also been involved in several modeling jobs, brand endorsements and international runways.

Chidimma is equally a general machandizer who had earlier contested for Miss Earth Queen Nigeria 2022 where she won 3 gold medals at diffent positions.

She is into car dealing, catering, estate management and acting.

Miss Earth is one of the most popular beauty pageant brands founded by former Miss Nigeria, Ibinabo Firebesima, the first President of Actors Guild Of Nigeria.

The Queen of Peace Nigeria which has Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as the Grand Matron took place at International Conference Centre Abuja is said to be the biggest Peace Pageant in Nigeria.

The organisers say Queens of Peace Pageant is targeted at promoting peaceful coexistence through pageantry. They say all efforts are needed at this time to promote peace in the country.

Contestants were selected from the country’s six geopolitical zones, nine were crowned at the grand finale.

