Being Rich Is Only Sweet In Africa — Speed Darlington Shares Experience (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=to8jNs4j_L0

Being Rich Is Only Sweet In Africa — Rapper Speed Darlington Shares His Experience (Video)

Nigerian Rapper, Speed Dalington has revealed that the experience of being rich is only sweet when an individual stays in Africa, IGBERETV reports.

He shared his opinion while he was doing his laundry at a laundromat. He stated that if it was in Nigeria, he wouldn’t be doing his laundry by himself, and it would cost him less to do get it done in Nigeria.



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChAEELYr9TK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

