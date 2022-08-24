Ben Bruce Deletes False Tweet About Peter Obi After David Hundeyin Called Him Out

Ben Murray Bruce has Retweeted a false tweet posted by Reno Omokri on Monday .
The tweet read Peter OBI endorsed ATIKU in the NBA Annual Conference.
David Hundeyin quoted ye tweet yesterday to air his disappointment with Ben Bruce .
Boss, I went to school with Bruce, Ryan and Karla. It won’t be good for them to check Twitter and see their former schoolmate yabbing their father.
And yes, I am totally ready and willing to torpedo relationships because of this.
Let’s all be respecting ourselves please��
Ben Bruce took his advise and delete the tweet immediately.
David Hundeyin is a National Treasure.