Ben Bruce Deletes False Tweet About Peter Obi After David Hundeyin Called Him Out

Ben Murray Bruce has Retweeted a false tweet posted by Reno Omokri on Monday .

The tweet read Peter OBI endorsed ATIKU in the NBA Annual Conference.

David Hundeyin quoted ye tweet yesterday to air his disappointment with Ben Bruce .

Boss, I went to school with Bruce, Ryan and Karla. It won’t be good for them to check Twitter and see their former schoolmate yabbing their father.

And yes, I am totally ready and willing to torpedo relationships because of this.

Let’s all be respecting ourselves please��

Ben Bruce took his advise and delete the tweet immediately.

David Hundeyin is a National Treasure.

