The Five BBNaija Level up housemates up for eviction in week 2 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 are Amaka, Phyna, Christy O, Khalid, and Cyph, NaijaCover Reports.
Amaka
Phyna
Christy O
Khalid
Cyph
Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 2 Voting Results & Percentages:
BBNaija Voting result: How you all voted for your favourite housemate, the voting chart only shows the housemates with the lowest vote. Unlike previous seasons, the voting charts showing housemates with the highest votes are not released.
BBNaija Week 2 Voting Percentage:
How The Viewers Voted: From the bottom half, Khalid got the highest vote at 17.66%, Cyph got 14.41% and Christy O got 08.89%
