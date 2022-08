Nigeria’s Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye has clinched Gold in the final of the Women’s Freestyle 57 kg wrestling event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The Pantera dancer defeated India ‘s Anshu Malik by points (7-3) to claim Gold.



She is the defending Champion in this event

