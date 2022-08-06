Birmingham 2022: Amuchechi Wins Silver In Women’s Wrestling Event

Nigeria’s Hannah Amuchechi Rueben has won silver in the Women’s freestyle 76kg wrestling event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lost to Canada’s Justina di Stasio (2-4).

