Birmingham 2022: Brume Wins Gold In Women’s Long Jump, Makes History

Nigeria’s Ese Brume has won Gold in the final of the Women’s long jump event holding at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Brume who had a failed first attempt registered 6.99m, 6.81m, 6.99m and 6.96m in her 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th attempts respectively.

Her second attempt (6.99m) was good enough to set a Commonwealth Games Record surpassing Australia’s Bronwyn Thompson’s 6.97m set at the 2006 Melbourne Games.

However, she had other plans, jumping 7.00m in her 6th attempt to surpass her own Record with a new Games Record.

Her Compatriot, Ruth Usoro placed 6th (6.56m).

Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (Silver – 6.95m) and Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (Personal Best: Bronze – 6.94m) also scored podium finishes.



Brume, the 2014 Commonwealth Champion, bronze medalist at the Tokyo2020 Olympics holds the African Record of 7.17m (set in May 2021) eclipsing Chioma Ajunwa’s 7.12m set in the Atlanta ’96 Olympics.

