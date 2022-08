Nigeria’s Elizabeth Oshoba has won Silver in the Women’s Over 54kg-57kg (Featherweight) boxing event holding at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old lost by points (0-5) to Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh to take Silver.

