Nigeria’s Esther Omolayo Kolawole has won Bronze in the final of the Women’s Freestyle 62kg wrestling event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She defeated Scotland’s Abbie Fountain by points (10-0 = Victory by technical superiority) to claim one of the Bronze medals.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related