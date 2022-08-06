Birmingham 2022: Favour Ofili Wins Silver In Women’s 200m Event

Nigeria’s Favour Chukwuka Ofili has won Silver in the women’s 200m final at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She clocked 22:51s, just behind Jamaica’s Sprint queen, Elaine Thompson-Herah (Commonwealth Games Record -22:02s), Namibia’s Christine Mboma claimed Bronze at 22:80s.

Thompson-Herah won the 100m & 200m at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo2020 Olympics respectively.

Ofili is Nigeria’s Record Holder in the 200m at 21.96s set in April this year, eclipsing Okagbare’s 22.04s set in 2018.

