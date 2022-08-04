Birmingham 2022: Folashade Wins (Gold), Omolayo (Silver) In Women’s Para-Powerlifting

Nigeria’s Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo has clinched Gold in the final of the women’s Para-Powerlifting (Heavyweight) event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

With a body weight of 85.30kg and Rack (10), she had a combined total of 123.4kg(130/150/155) to clinch Gold and set a New World Record and Commonwealth Games Record.

She displaced compatriot, Bose Patricia Omolayo with body weight, 77.60kg and Rack(13) who had a combined 115.2kg(125/142/-) to clinch Silver.

Australia’s Hani Watson clinched Bronze (98.5kg).



Oluwafemiayo is the reigning Olympic Champion in the 86kg category while Omolayo, the reigning Olympic Champion in the 79kg category.

