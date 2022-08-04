Birmingham 2022: Goodness Claims Gold In Women’s Discus Para Event, Makes History

Nigeria’s Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu has clinched Gold in the final of the women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old threw 34.84m to set a new World Record in her first attempt, then threw 36.56m in her second attempt to eclipse her previous world record.

She came close to smashing another with a 36.31m and 36.38m in her 3rd and 5th attempts respectively.

However, her second attempt (36.56m) did the job to produce Gold in style.

Australia’s Sarah Edmiston (Silver: 34.96m) and Fiji’s Naibili Vatunisolo (Bronze: 23.70m) also scored podium finishes.

