Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi has won silver in the women’s Singles Classes 3-5 (Sitting/wheelchair classes) Para Table-Tennis event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lost to India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel 0-3 (10-12, 2-11, 9-11).



Ifechukwude is ranked World No 47, and Patel won Silver at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics.

