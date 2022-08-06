Birmingham 2022: Mercy Genesis Wins Gold In Women’s Wrestling Event

Nigeria’s Miesinnei Mercy Genesis has won Gold in the final of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg wrestling event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She defeated Canada’s Madison Parks by Victory Fall Against (3-1)

