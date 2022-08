Nigeria has won Bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola & Raymond Ekevwo finished 38.81s to clinch Bronze.

England (Gold – 38.35s) and Trinidad & Tobago (Silver – 38.70s) also scored podium finishes.

