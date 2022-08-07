Birmingham 2022: Nigeria Wins Gold In The Women’s 4x100m Relay, Makes History

Nigeria has won Gold in the women’s 4x100m relay at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma & Grace Nwokocha finished 42.10s to run a Personal Best and clinch Gold.

England (Silver – 42.41s) and Jamaica (Bronze – 43.08s) also scored podium finishes.



Nigeria also smashed the African Record (42.22s) they set in Oregon less than a month ago.

Nigeria won Bronze (42.75s – Joy Udo-Gabriel/Blessing Okagbare/Tobi Amusan/Rosemary Chukwuma) in the 2018 Games behind England (1st) & Jamaica (2nd).

lalasticlala mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related