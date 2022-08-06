Birmingham 2022: Njideka Wins Gold, Ugochi Wins Bronze In Women’s Shotput Para Event

Nigeria’s Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi has won Gold in the final of the Women’s F55-57 ShotPut at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

Her compatriot, Ugochi Constance Alam threw 9.30m to break the Commonwealth Games Record, in her 4th attempt, only for Iyiazi to throw 10.03m minutes later, setting a new Commonwealth Games Record in the F57.

Nigeria finished with Gold and Bronze… Congrats, Team Nigeria.

Cameroon’s Arlette Mawe Fokoa took Silver (Personal Best – 9.38m)



The 49-year-old Iyiazi won Silver at the Athens 2004 Paralympics (Javelin throw), Gold at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics (Discus throw), Gold at the 2008 Beijing (Shot Put), Bronze in each of the London 2012 (Shot Put), 2016 (Discus) and Tokyo 2020 Paralympics (ShotPut) respectively.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related