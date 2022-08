Nigeria’s Innocent Nnamdi has clinched Bronze in the final of the men’s Lightweight in the Para-Powerlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

Nnamdi weighing 70.6kg and a Rack of 11, lifted 190, resulting in a combined 132.5kg.

That was enough for Nnamdi to claim Bronze ahead of compatriot, Thomas Kure who placed 4th.

Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 154.6) and England’s Mark Swan (Silver: 145.5kg) also scored podium finishes.

