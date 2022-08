Nigeria’s Faith Obazuaye has won Bronze in the final of the Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Table-Tennis event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

Classes 6-10 are for athletes who have disabilities that allow them to play standing

She defeated England’s Felicity Pickard by 3-1(6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8

