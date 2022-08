Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu has clinched Silver in the final of the men’s Para-Powerlifting (Heavyweight) event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

With a body weight of 74.9kg and Rack (13), he had a combined total of 133.6 points (190/197/-) to clinch Silver.

India’s Sudhir (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 134.5 points) and Scotland’s Micky Yule (Bronze: 130.9 points) also scored podium finishes.

