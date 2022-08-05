Birmingham 2022: Oborududu Wins Gold In Women’s Wrestling Event

Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu has won Gold in the final of the Women’s Freestyle 68 kg wrestling event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

The Bayelsa-born athlete in assured fashion defeated Canada’s Linda Morais by points (5-1) to clinch Gold.

She is the Defending Champion in this event



Oborududu, one of the two Captains of Team Nigeria in this tournament is the first Nigerian wrestler to win a medal (Silver) at the Olympics, doing so at Tokyo2020.

An 11-time African Champion (2010-2022).

