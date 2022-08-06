Birmingham 2022: Ogbonna Emmanuel Wins Bronze In Men’s Wrestling Event

Nigeria’s Ogbonna Emmanuel John has won Bronze in the final of the men’s Freestyle 74kg wrestling event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

He defeated England’s Charlie Bowling (Victory by technical superiority: 10-0).

